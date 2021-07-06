    • Live
Argentinians Activate Campaign for the Release of Milagro Sala

    Citizens start acts in solidarity with Milagro Sala, Plaza de Mayo, Buenos Aires, July 6, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @Comunicpopular_

Published 6 July 2021
Opinion

Citizens continue to fight for the freedom of social leaders arbitrarily detained during the Mauricio Macri's administration (2015-2019).

On Tuesday, Argentinean social, political, and labor organizations set up a camp in Buenos Aires' May Square to demand the release of Indigenous leader Milagro Sala who will serve 2,000 days in detention on Wednesday.

RELATED:

Milagro Sala Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison in Argentina

This new solidarity campaign with the Tupac Amaru Movement (MTA) leader will run until July 9 in Argentina and abroad. Until that day, the human rights defenders and activists plan to set up some 2,000 tents.

This act of protest, however, is not directed against President Alberto Fernandez, "as the liars from the mainstream media will pretend to insinuate," said the MTA Coordinator Alejandro Garfagnini.

"This struggle is directed against a privileged minority that pretends to direct our country's destinies without listening to the electoral will," he explained and added that Argentines continue to fight for the freedom of social leaders arbitrarily detained during the Mauricio Macri's administration (2015-2019).

The meme reads, "The May Square camp to demand Milagro Sala's freedom began. Total censorship from C5N."

From the vicinity of the Eiffel Tower, the Assembly of Argentine Citizens (ACAF) also demanded that the authorities overturn the unjust conviction against Sala. This happened on Sunday when former President Macri arrived in Paris.

Milagro Sala was detained in January 2016 after being charged with "instigation to commit crimes." Her detention was the consequence of pressure exerted by Jujuy Governor Gerardo Morales who wanted to send her to prison because of her political position.

At that time, the Indigenous leader denounced that a "laboratory" of political persecution had been set up in the Jujuy province to subjugate opponents through unfounded and biased judicial accusations.

