Argentinian President to Participate at G7 Summit

The Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez will travel to Germany on Saturday to take part in the G7 Summit, the spokeswoman for the Pink House, Gabriela Cerruti, reported on Thursday.
Cerruti told the press that the president will attend the summit that will be held from June 26 to 28 in the Baviera region, after being invited by German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.
The G7 is made up of the so-called main economic powers: Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Japan.
This will be the first time that Argentina will be invited as a guest at the plenary G7 summit. The president will represent the voice of the south as he has done at other forums, Cerruti said.
She also said that Fernandez will meet with Scholz and other presidents.