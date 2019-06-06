Argentinian Diplomat Defends Nazis Against 'Historical Records'

Argentina's ambassador in Haiti Pedro von Eyken defended the Nazi army in a controversial tweet on May 29, sparking the outrage of the Association of Israeli Associations of Argentina, or DAIA, who demanded that Argentina's Foreign Ministry dismiss him.

The tweet, published on a day celebrating the Argentinian Army, read: "Today is the Day of the Argentina Army, of the General José de San Martín and many more who contributed to its fame and honor. Created over 200 years ago, it had more moments of glory than controversy. As a son of the German officer of the Second World War, I send greeting to the Army today."

As DAIA expressed discontent over the comments, Von Eyken responded in a letter to DAIA, criticizing them for "deforming history" when they suggested that almost all of the Wehrmacht's officers were Nazis.

He added that his father had nothing to do with Nazism during the Second World War, and argued that if he were really racist, he would feel very "uncomfortable" as an ambassador in a country like Haiti, "where 95 percent of the population is from African origins."

DAIA responded that they had no interest in the specific story of von Eyken's father, but strongly disapproved of the general comparison of the "genocidal" Wehrmacht with Argentina's Liberation Army of San Martin.