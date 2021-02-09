Argentines Reject Arrest of Worker's Pole Militant

They demand the release of Rafael Crispin, a young man who was arrested during a protest in a Buenos Aires neighborhood.

Argentinean political and social organizations will block traffic in the main accesses to Buenos Aires to demand the release of Rafael Crispin, a militant of the Workers' Pole (Polo Obrero) who was arrested during a police operation in La Matanza on Feb. 5.

The road cuts will begin on Tuesday at 9:00 am on important routes such as the La Plata-Buenos Aires highway, General Paz avenue, and the highway linking Buenos Aires with the Autonomous Community of Buenos Aires.

The actions have been organized by the Workers' Pole, the Worker's Party, and the Leftist Front, which demand the dismissal of the false case brought up against Crispin by the Buenos Aires Police.

Last Friday, the Buenos AiresPolice entered to La Nueva Union neighborhood escorting an official who was about to cut the electricity. Then, a popular protest broke out and Crespin was arrested and charged with homicide intent. Police officers declared Crespin had a gun, which has been refuted by witnesses.

"The police unleashed brutal repression on neighbors who were recording the electricity cut. All those arrested have already been released except Rafael Crispin," said a Workers'Party member.

The Leftist Front's national congresswoman Romina del Pla stated the false case is a warning from police for all workers who demand their rights.

Those involved in the La Nueva Union neighborhood's protests claim that Crispin's imprisonment is an example of how the police forces criminalize the struggle for the right to housing.