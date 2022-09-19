Argentine VP's Lawyers Reject Accusations in Corruption Trial

The Prosecutor's Office requested 12 years in prison for Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner and her disqualification from holding public office.

On Monday, Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner's defense lawyers questioned the impartiality of the judges during their plea in the trial for alleged corruption during her administration (2007-2015).

"After almost three years of a hearing in which multiple pieces of evidence were collected, it was shown that what was said lacked credibility," defense attorney Carlos Beraldi pointed out, adding that the evidence destroys any type of false and baseless accusation. .

"Despite this, for nine days we heard a plea in which the Prosecutor's Office, forgetting everything that had been substantiated in the trial, made the same accusations that were made in 2008 and 2016."

The Prosecutor's Office concluded its argument on August 22, requesting 12 years in prison for Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner and her disqualification from holding public office for the crimes of illicit association and fraudulent administration.

#Argentina's intelligence agency submitted in court a series of audio recordings in which members of an extremist far-right group openly discussed killing the vice-president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. pic.twitter.com/ZdZDSzwefk — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 17, 2022

During the hearing, defense attorney Beraldi also pointed out that the Argentine mainstream media contributed to the lawfare against Fernandez-Kirchner through the dissemination of narratives that argued that the Prosecutor's evidence was "conclusive."

On Sunday, the vice president asked citizens to listen to the trial so that her lawyers would "undress" the legal farce created by prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola.

Previously, on August 23, she harshly criticized prosecutors for adopting the script of the right-wing media, which seeks to discredit the Peronist movement and popular forces.