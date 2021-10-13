Argentine Solidarity Stops Attack Cuban Embassy in Buenos Aires

Last Monday, October 11, the most recalcitrant of the Argentine right-wing and the small group of Cubans residing in the country who adhere to the so-called Patria y Vida (Homeland and Life), attempted to organize harassment against the Cuban diplomatic delegation in Buenos Aires.

The attempt was made by a gusano-Cuban group financed by CADAL, Center for the Opening and Development of Latin America, an Argentine anti-communist NGO linked to the US State Department, the CIA and USAID.

The tiny anti-revolutionary group had the support of the right-wing faction of the Libertarian Party, which openly adheres to the policies of Bolsonaro in Brazil and VOX in Spain, and tries, with violent actions and speeches, to capture the most dissatisfied sector of society, reproducing those policies in Cuba, which only benefit Washington's recolonizing project.

Embajada de Cuba en Argentina (@EmbaCubaArg) October 11, 2021

In response, the MAS Cuba (Argentine Movement of Solidarity with Cuba) immediately mobilized and occupied the front of the Embassy, preventing the action, which included throwing eggs against the front of the building.

Those in solidarity with the Cuban Revolution, with their quick call for mobilization, did not allow for an attack on the diplomatic representation of Cuba in Argentina, chanting firmly #CubaNoEstaSola.