Argentine Senate Debates Milei's Necessity & Urgency Decree

On Thursday, the Argentine Senate begin debating the "Necessity & Urgency Decree" (DNU) through which President Javier Milei seeks to deregulate the economy.

The plenary session was convened by the Senate President Victoria Villarruel, who is also the country's vice president. She agreed to include the debate on the decree in today's session despite the risk that the DNU will be rejected, since the ruling party is the third minority in Parliament.

On Wednesday, the Milei administration issued a statement warning of "serious risks" if its decree is not approved. Local opinion analysts have interpreted this statement as a challenge from Villarruel, who was Milei's vice presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Previously, Interior Minister Guillermo Francos stated that the inclusion of the DNU in the plenary debate was a "mistake" that Villarruel could have avoided. Later, however, Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said that "there is no internal strife" with Villarruel.

Argentina’s food inflation worse off than Zimbabwe’s. Well done, Milei! pic.twitter.com/nxP1rrTqfz — Denis Rogatyuk (@DenisRogatyuk) March 14, 2024

At the beginning of January, the Labor Appeals Chamber suspended the labor reform proposed by Milei's decree. The judges issued two precautionary measures at the request of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and the Central of Argentine Workers (CTA).

Therefore, decree 70/23 is in effect except for the section referring to labor reform, which was suspended by judges until the Supreme Court rules on its contents.

Milei defends the DNU by saying that it increased the supply of rentals, opened the skies for airlines, and restored freedom to workers to choose the health service they desire.

This decree of necessity and urgency will remain in force even if the Senate rejects it, as its repeal would require the Lower Chamber to also reject it.

There’s civil disobedience in Argentina, people are refusing to pay for train fares after prices tripled, amid inflation in the country of 250%.



Right winger President Milei is squeezing the poor dry, the masses are responding in kind. pic.twitter.com/Qc0P85eimI — Bo Mbindwane (@mbindwane) March 6, 2024

While the parliamentary dispute continues, the Milei administration is creating conditions to exercise greater control over the population under the pretext of fighting crime.

On Wednesday, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich presented a regulation that allows federal security forces to use firearms in "violent situations."

"The agents who defend us and defend themselves against criminals need the government's support in their task. We don't want police officers imprisoned for pursuing them or criminals free. That's why we regulate the use of weapons with clear guidelines: act without fear so that criminals don't get away with it. We will restore order and peace on the streets," she said.