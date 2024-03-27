Argentine Repressors Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

The judges verified the perpetration of crimes such as kidnapping, forced disappearance, homicide, torture, rape, child abduction, and forced abortions.

On Tuesday, La Plata's First Federal Criminal Court imposed 10 life prison sentences and one 25-year prison sentence when issuing the verdict in the trial against members of the military dictatorship that ruled Argentina between 1976 and 1983.

The judges heard about the crimes against 605 victims that the Buenos Aires Police sent to clandestine detention centers that the state terrorists called the Banfield Well, the Quilmes Well, the Lanus Hell, and San Justo.

After a four-hour hearing, judges Ricardo Basilico, Walter Venditti, and Esteban Rodriguez signed the verdict. The reasons for his decision will be made publicly known on July 5.

In the process known as “brigades,” the judges verified the perpetration of crimes such as kidnapping, forced disappearance of politically persecuted people, homicide, torture, rape of women, child abduction, and forced abortions.

Over 200 thousand people turned out today in what could go down as one of the most multitudinous marches in Argentina’s history, against Milei’s negationism and his plan carbon-copied from the 1976-83 dictatorship’s economic disaster.

Estimate @ertenembaum

Drone @CELS_Argentina pic.twitter.com/kSEb9kBvUZ — Uki Goñi (@ukigoni) March 24, 2024

The La Plata court also ordered medical examinations to decide whether to revoke the house arrest that most of the convicted persons have so that they can serve their sentence in prison.

The judges' decision came two days after a new anniversary of the coup d'état perpetrated on March 24, 1976, which was rejected by Argentines with marches called under the slogan "Memory, Truth, and Justice."

After hearing the arguments of the Prosecutor's Office, the Court also defined as victims of State terrorism a group of transgender people who were kidnapped, tortured, and raped.

“These people were considered enemies precisely because they did not fit the sex-gender model that State terrorism sought to guarantee. For this reason, they not only suffered the violent acts that were carried out on all detainees in the Banfield Well, but also forms of violence specifically tailored to their gender identities,” the judges said.