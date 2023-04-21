Argentine President Fernandez Not to Seek Re-Election

He suggested that primary elections be the mechanism through which "society selects the best men and women to represent us in the next general elections."

On Friday, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced that he will not stand for re-election in the elections to be held in October.

"We will celebrate 40 years of democracy exactly on Dec. 10, 2023. On that day I will hand over the presidential sash to whoever is legitimately elected at the polls," he said in a video posted on social networks.

"I will work fervently so that that person be a partner in our political space," he added, ratifying his support for the Peronist political and social organizations.

According to Pagina 12 outlet, Fernandez thus opened the way for the different sectors that make up the "Front of All" to decide who will be the presidential candidate of Peronism.

“When I became a political militant in the 1970s, I never put my personal goals before everyone's needs. As a Peronist I always knew that the country came first, then the movement, and lastly, the individuals. I will comply with that scale of priorities,” he said, adding that the macroeconomic situation forces him to dedicate all his efforts to "attend to the difficult times the country is going through."

After ratifying his "fervent belief" in democratic procedures, he suggested that the Peronist movement's primary elections be the mechanism through which "society selects the best men and women to represent us in the next general elections."

As president of the Justicialista Party, Fernandez will promote "a new virtuous cycle" through which Peronism will once again "conquer the hearts of those who continue to see us as the space guaranteeing that the right will not return to bring us its nightmare and its darkness."