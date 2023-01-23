Argentine President Fernandez Meets With Lula Da Silva

"The challenges we have are very similar," Fernandez said, emphasizing that his country's current priority is "to consolidate democracy and institutions."

On Monday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez received Lula da Silva at the Pink House in Buenos Aires, where the Brazilian leader will stay to participate in the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

"Dear friend, I want you to know that from Argentina we will always be by your side and we will not let any delusional attack on Brazilian democracy and institutions," Fernandez told Lula during the joint statement at the Executive headquarters.

"We are not going to let any fascist attack popular sovereignty," the Argentine president emphasized, making implicit reference to the events that supporters of the former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro staged in Brazilia earlier this month.

Fernandez also pointed out that Argentina and Brazil are beginning "a new stage" after the end of the term of Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), a far-right politician who had a bad relationship with progressive governments.

Lula se emociona ao agradecer a visita que recebeu de Alberto Fernández quando estava na cadeia. pic.twitter.com/ksOWOhn8Ng — O Antagonista (@o_antagonista) January 23, 2023

The tweet says: "Lula is moved while he thanks the visit that Alberto Fernandez made him when he was in jail."

Fernandez also recalled that far-right activists have been linked to the generation of problems in both South American nations, which lived under military dictatorships for years.

"Bolsonaro went through Brazil and Mauricio Macri went through Argentina," Fernandez said, referring to the conservative president who ruled his country between 2015 and 2019.

These statements were made after Fernandez and Lula da SIlva signed bilateral agreements on issues related to defense, health, science, economy and Antarctic cooperation.