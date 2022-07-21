Argentine President Calls for Strengthening Mercosur

"We have before us a formidable and unique opportunity to come to the aid of the hungry in the world if we know how to agree to take advantage of it," he said.

According to a press release, the president addressed the plenary session of the LX Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur and the Associated States in the Paraguayan city of Luque.



Fernandez urged the bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay to "walk together" during the current challenging global situation because "united we are stronger."



"We have the moral imperative to agree to produce the food that the rest of the world needs. We should all want a fairer, more balanced and egalitarian continent that interacts differently ... because the world that is coming is a world of regions, not countries," Fernandez stressed.



"Latin America and the Caribbean must be united once and for all because the world has changed geopolitically, and no one can be saved alone," he said.