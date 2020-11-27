Argentine Police Clashes With Fans During Maradona's Farewell

His funeral honors ended among rubber bullets and tear gas, knocked down fences, people wounded, and dozens of detainees.

Buenos Aires Police Thursday unleashed violent repression against thousands of people that were waiting for hours to bid farewell to Argentine soccer idol Diego Maradona at the Pink House.

His funeral honors, which began orderly and peacefully, ended "among rubber bullets and tear gas, knocked down fences, people wounded, and dozens of detainees," journalist Javier Alvarez reported.

The confrontations began at 13h00 local time when the City and Federal Police asked the fanatics to leave the line, which extended for 18 blocks, because of the time. Maradona's family planned to bury him at 16h30.

During the incident, a group of people climbed the Pink House's perimeter fences to enter the Las Palmeras courtyard. A few meters away was part of Maradona's family.

The idol's coffin was moved from the central hall to the Indigenous People Hall, where it was kept safe under lock and key.

Diego Maradona's fans bid farewell by laying down flowers and jerseys by his coffin in Buenos Aires, Argentina pic.twitter.com/Qyzc7o2NdQ — TRT World (@trtworld) November 26, 2020

Since the news of the confrontations spread, the government's representatives took to social media to urge police authorities to stop the repression.

"Argentina's saddest day cannot end in confrontations against those who come to bid farewell to Maradona," Interior Minister Eduardo De Pedro tweeted.

Over 1,200 members of the City Police, Argentina's Federal Police, National Gendarmerie, and Airport Security Police were deployed to safeguard Maradona's farewell.

When the confrontations subsided, Maradona's remains were deposited in the Bella Vista Garden Cemetery, located 30 kilometers away from the city center.