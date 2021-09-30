Argentine Parties Launch Campaign for Legislative Elections

From Oct. 20, public events related to the elections will be forbidden. The electoral campaign will be over on Nov. 12

On Thursday, parties began the campaign for the Nov. 14 elections, through which Argentineans will elect 127 out of 257 Lower House representatives and 24 out of 72 seats in the Senate.

In addition, today is the deadline for parties to register the candidates who were proclaimed in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Elections (PASO).

The Secretary of Political Affairs (SAP) Patricia Garcia and the Head of the National Electoral Directorate (DINE) Diana Quiodo headed the 11th meeting of the Electoral Monitoring Council (CSE) to evaluate and assess the PASO and work in a coordinated and articulated manner with a view to the general election.

Among other things, party financing for the period up to the end of the year was discussed, particularly the contributions "per ballot and per campaign to be received by the political groups that have exceeded the electoral threshold of 1.5 percent”.

