Argentine Movements Protest Against Speculative Inflation

Argentine trade union groups and social movements marched on Wednesday from different points of the capital city to the National Congress in rejection of what they call "price makers and speculation".

The call came from the Central General de Trabajadores (CGT) and the Central de Trabajadores Argentinos (CTA), although it has included other union spaces and social movements. The demonstration was called by the workers' centers with the slogan "The Homeland comes first" which will culminate with the reading of "a political document."

The leaders of the protest, Héctor Daer, Carlos Acuña, and Pablo Moyano circulated a document in which they say that "the challenge that today calls for the collective construction of a solid and prolonged platform of National Agreement, with broad consensus, on the State policies of short, medium and long term, for which it is essential to avoid empty slogans of content or political exercises that aim only at the conjunctural."

According to the communiqué "the Homeland demands firm commitments to mitigate the social injustice that today suffocates," while emphasizing that the march will call upon "all political actors with representative responsibility to commit themselves to the common destiny."

Mobilize Today!!!!

For our salaries!

For our rights!

Enough to speculators!

For our Argentina!

CGT

Homeland first

SUTEP_AR

According to the CGT, "these political actors must abandon the petty electoral confrontation for the benefit of individual interests. Inflation has reached intolerable levels that pulverize the purchasing power of the workers and, much of the responsibility depends on sectors that appropriated profits at a time of losses for the workers."

In the meantime, the Banking Association has been holding a work stoppage since the morning hours so that its personnel will mobilize together with the CGT to Congress to denounce "the economic-financial corporations."

General secretary of the entity and deputy of the Frente de Todos (FdT, in the Government), Sergio Palazzo, and the Press Secretary of the union, Claudio Bustelo, said that the bankers will denounce with the CGT "the intolerable action of the economic-financial corporations that threaten the food rights of millions of Argentines and the process of reactivation of the productive economy."

In the last few weeks, there has been an increase in popular protest actions as a result of the increase in the cost of living, through inflation, and with demands to the Government of Alberto Fernández to take measures for greater social inclusion.