Argentine Journalists Denounced for Defaming Cristina Fernandez

On Tuesday, Ayelen Mazzina, the minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, filed a complaint with the National Communications Entity (ENACOM) against journalists Viviana Canosa and Laura Di Marco, who made discriminatory and offensive expressions against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirschner and her daughter Florencia Kirchner.

On April 6, during a program broadcast by La Nacion+, these journalists used Instagram posts to dare to affirm that Florencia Kirchner suffered from "galloping anorexia nervosa."

In a satirical manner, Canosa and Di Marco speculated about the reasons for the alleged clinical picture, pointing to Vice President Fernandez-Kirchner as responsible for the condition of her daughter.

"They used violent, discriminatory, and offensive attacks, expletives, gestures, and other expressions contrary to the legal system in order to harass and intimidate Vice President Fernandez-Kirchner and her daughter," the complaint states.

"These expressions collided with what is regulated in Law 23,592 on Discriminatory Acts and configured gender-based acts of psychological, political, and symbolic violence," it added.

In the complaint filed with ENACOM, Minister Mazzina also points out that the messages of the Nacion+ journalists reinforce sociocultural patterns that do not contribute to the public effort to prevent and eradicate gender-related violence and discrimination.

"We repudiate the media-based, gender-related political violence against Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner," the Feminist International said, adding that the ongoing attacks on the Argentine vice president are actually attacks on all women.