Argentine Government Headquarters on Alert Due to Bomb Threat

The fake threat coincided with the day on which Argentines celebrate one year of the approval of the law regulating the voluntary interruption of pregnancy until the 14th week of gestation.

At noon on Thursday, a phone call alerted about the placing of a bomb at the government headquarters of President Alberto Fernandez. After a thorough review of the Pink House, however, the threat was dismissed.

While the security forces surrounded the building with dogs to detect explosives, the Buenos Aires City Police and the Federal Police conducted the investigations inside the Pink House.

According to official information, a person called 911 from Olavarria city to warn that "a bomb would be planted" at the federal government headquarters in the capital city. After receiving this communication, Buenos Aires Police activated the security protocol used in this type of case.

Almost immediately, the security forces made a tour of the building and its perimeter without detecting any explosives. Presidential personnel were not evacuated because there was no immediate threat. Once the situation was verified, President Fernandez continued working in his office as usual.

Ahora Amenaza de bomba.

Personal de la Brigada de Explosivos de PFA y de Policía de Ciudad revisan el perímetro de @CasaRosada.

pic.twitter.com/rTRF6iUBZT via @RevistaPPV @WalterVerst — Solo Tránsito↗ (@solotransito) December 30, 2021

The tweet reads, "Bomb threat at this moment. Personnel from the Federal Police Explosives Brigade and the City Police search the perimeter of the Pink House."

This fake bomb threat coincided with the day on which Argentines celebrate one year of the approval of the law regulating the voluntary interruption of pregnancy until the 14th week of gestation. Approved by Congress on Dec. 30, 2020, the new rule came into effect on January 24, 2021, allowing women to access medical services safely, legally, and free of charge.

"This year was intense," the Sexual & Reproductive Health Director Valeria Isla said, explaining that authorities were dedicated to building all the policies and protocols necessary to properly implement this women's right .

According to data cut-off as of Nov. 30, over 32,750 women requested abortions in public hospitals and health centers.