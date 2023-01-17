Argentine Government Announces Completion of 2,838 Public Works

Since his administration began, President Fernandez has completed 2.5 public works per day on average.

On Tuesday, President Alberto Fernandez announced the completion of 2,838 public works throughout the Argentine territory.

At a ceremony held in the city of Jose Paz in the province of Buenos Aires, he inaugurated the expansion of the Ruben Caporaletti Hospital and the repair of Croatia Avenue.

"We are here to inaugurate a hospital in which the State has allocated resources it has from co-participation to carry out works such as this one," he said, recalling that the Supreme Court wants part of those resources to be allocated to the Buenos Aires city.

The President said the promotion of initiatives to improve the lives of citizens is set forth as a duty of the State in the Constitution.

"I am only fulfilling my duty to guarantee what the Constitution establishes, which is to improve the life of Argentine men and women with a federal criterion."

Public Works Minister Gabriel Katopodis said that the 2.838 works have involved an investment of US$247 billion and represent an average of 2.5 works completed per day.

“The Caporetti's new hospitalization room is the last work we finished,” Katopodis said, adding that this facility has 76 new beds for the care of the population.

Also present at the ceremony were the Paz Mayor Mario Ishii, the city's Health Secretary Claudia Lopez, and the Caporetti Hospital Director Sebastian Caro.