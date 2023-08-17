Argentina’s Status as Country Free of Avian Influenza Validated

"The last of the 18 outbreaks of influenza in commercial establishments registered in the national territory has been closed," informed Senasa.

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) validated a report sent by the National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) of Argentina, in which the country declares itself free of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

According to Senasa, the validation was given after the country complied with the recommendations of the international organization and the closure of the last outbreak in commercial poultry. Senasa thus pointed to the possibility of recovering the country's export markets.

"In view of the culmination of the sanitary actions in the last outbreak of HPAI in poultry (commercial circuit), Senasa submitted to the OIE a detailed document with all the sanitary actions carried out since the beginning of the outbreak, which endorses and supports the current status of Argentina as a country free of the disease," the agency said in a statement.

It added that after 28 days of completion of the depopulation tasks "which includes the final disposal and the cleaning and disinfection of the affected farms, the last of the 18 outbreaks of influenza in commercial establishments registered in the national territory was closed."

Senasa added that since last June, "no new outbreaks have been detected in poultry, according to the epidemiological surveillance applied."

����:RECUPERAN ESTATUS LIBRE DE INFLUENZA AVIAR@AgriculturaAR confirmó que tras el cierre del último brote de #InfluenzaAviar en establecimientos comerciales, se dio por concluida la emergencia sanitaria en #Argentina y recuperó el estatus sanitario como libre de esta enfermedad. pic.twitter.com/wFq0hvmbVK — Avicultura.mx (@Aviculturamx) August 13, 2023

The tweet reads, "ARGENTINA REGAINED THE STATUS OF AVIAN INFLUENZA FREE. The Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries confirmed that after the closure of the last outbreak of Avian Influenza in commercial establishments, the sanitary emergency in Argentina was concluded and the sanitary status as free of this disease was regained."

The agency confirmed today a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5 in a marine mammal in the province of Río Negro, in the south of the country. This is the first case of the disease registered in this district.

The finding was made from samples taken from a sea lion found dead in the Punta Bermeja "La Lobería" Natural Protected Area, some 980 kilometers from the capital of the province.

In addition, on August 11, Senasa confirmed cases of HPAI H5 in wild mammals, namely in seven sea lions in the province of Tierra del Fuego, also in the south of the country.

The government agency noted that the findings are part of surveillance actions as well as measures carried out in Argentine territory "for the prevention of the disease, established by the declaration of an avian influenza emergency."