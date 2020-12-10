Argentina's Safe Abortion Bill Faces Decisive Debate

"Sex education to decide, contraceptives to avoid abortion, and legal abortion to avoid dying" is a phrase that synthesizes the struggle of millions of Argentines.

The debate on legal, safe, and free abortion in Argentina returns to the Lower Chamber on Thursday with a session that could last over 30 hours. The eyes of millions are on the discussion of a bill sent by President Alberto Fernandez.

On Wednesday, Argentine lawmakers debated for 20 hours before being able to reach a majority opinion that would allow his bill to be discussed in plenary. While this was happening, hundreds of social organizations were awaiting a favorable decision.

"This December 10 could go down in history. One year after Alberto Fernandez took office and on Human Rights Day, lawmakers will seek approval of a bill to regulate access to pregnancy interruption and post-abortion care, a norm which changes the Penal Code," outlet Cronica Digital commented.

Two years ago, the Senate prevented a previous bill on abortion from becoming law. On this occasion, however, the correlation of political forces could prevent this from happening, at least in the Lower House.

"It's time to say goodbye to clandestine abortions," is the phrase that activists have positioned on social media as they ask lawmakers to vote in favor of women.

En Argentina, cada 3 horas, una niña es obligada a gestar, parir y criar. En un mundo justo las niñas no son madres. #AbortoLegal2020 pic.twitter.com/MmoZeBaP5D — #AbortoLegal2020 �� (@CampAbortoLegal) December 9, 2020

The meme reads, "In Argentina, every 3 hours, a girl is forced to gestate, give birth, and raise a child. In a just world, girls are not mothers. Legal Abortion 2020."

"Sex education to decide, contraceptives to avoid abortion, and legal abortion to avoid dying", has also become another famous slogan of the Argentine struggle.

The transformations in the voters' opinion could be a factor that makes it easier for politicians to approve the bill.

The Second National Survey of Religious Beliefs and Attitudes, which was carried out by the National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET), reveals that most believers consider that abortion should be allowed in some circumstances.

"In Argentina, 79.1 percent of the interviewees considered that abortion should be allowed at least in some circumstances... less than 2 out of 10 people considered that abortion should always be prohibited," as reported by Pagina 12.

The CONICET survey confirms that the “perspective of religious institutions, which is stated in debates and circulated by the mainstream media, does not always coincide with the opinion of the inhabitants,” the local outlet stressed.