Argentina's President Rejects Strike by Buenos Aires Police

"I will not allow the demands to occur outside the institutional framework," said the president.

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, said this Wednesday that no demands would be allowed in the country without adherence to institutionality, alluding to the strike by members of the Buenos Aires Police.

"I will not allow the demands to occur outside the institutional framework," said the president during a message from Quinta de Olivos, in which he also called the protesting sector to sanity.

The president said that the demonstrations leave citizens in a state of "defenselessness", who need police security. "I will not accept certain forms of demand because it has nothing to do with the institutionality," he emphasized.

He also explained that the national government will take measures to resolve the arrears in the payment of the police sector, the reason for the protests. "Their wages have been behind schedule and an answer must be given. A solution must be found," he said.

Fernández expressed that he understands the demands of the sector, although he emphasized the need to respect the rules of democracy. He also amicably asked that the protests be dropped. "I am also sensitive to the complaint of the police," he said.

In this sense, he decided to create a fiscal strengthening fund for the province of Buenos Aires, with which to recover a balance lost since the 1980s in the face of a structural problem generated by population growth in the capital.

The Argentine president specified the importance of rebuilding income for the most important city in the South American nation, especially in the face of a complicated situation such as that generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agradezco todas las muestras de preocupación y afecto que he recibido. Los problemas debemos afrontarlos y resolverlos en paz y con sensatez.

A quienes quieren venir a acompañarme, los abrazo y les pido que no olviden que estamos en pandemia.

No potenciemos el riesgo. — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) September 9, 2020

"I appreciate all the expressions of concern and affection that I have received. We must face and solve problems peacefully and sensibly. To those who want to come to join me, I hug them and ask them not to forget that we are in a pandemic. Let's not increase risk."