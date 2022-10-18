Argentina’s President: Cooperation To Develop Nuclear Energy

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, underlined Latin America's capabilities to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes when he met this Tuesday with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

"The potentialities of our region are multiple, but all of them need cooperation to be fully developed," said Fernandez, according to a government press release.

The President and the IAEA head, whose meeting occurred at the presidential residence in Olivos (east of Buenos Aires), reviewed the country's nuclear projects for peaceful use and Grossi's proposals in this area.

In his first visit to the country since taking office in 2019, Grossi was able to tour "all the facilities of the Argentine nuclear sector" and learn about "the different developments they are having in the sector."

"Argentina has a very well-earned prestige over more than 60 years of commercial use and nuclear applications in a general sense," assured the IAEA head.