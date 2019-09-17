Argentina's Alberto Fernandez Favorite to Win Presidential Elections: New Polls

Support for President Mauricio Macri continues to fall as citizens experience the effects of the economic crisis.

Argentina's outlets published on Monday data from three different opinion polls related to the Oct. 27 election results showing presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez and vice-presidential candidate Cristina Fernandez as favorites to win, defeating President Mauricio Macri and his running mate by a big margin.

Polling companies Rouvier, Circuitos and Reyes-Filadoro published three voting intention surveys carried out after the Argentinian Primary Elections (PASO) held on Aug. 11.

On the basis of 1,200 telephone surveys conducted between Aug. 30 and Sep. 6, Rouvier says that citizens' support for Fernandez increased from 49.1 percent to 51.5 percent after the PASO.

Since Aug. 11, however, support for Macri fell from 36.6 percent to 34.9 percent, which means a difference of 16.6 points away from the opposition candidate.

The company Circuitos conducted a survey of 1,450 Argentine families between Sep. 2 and Sep. 5. It found that 69 percent of Argentines consider the current economic situation as "bad" or "very bad" and that 55 percent of them believe the crisis will "worsen" or "worsen a lot" in the short term.

"Images of police repression against those who were demanding decent work and wages in front of the Ministry of Social Development."

According to this report, the difference between the two main presidential candidates has extended to 19 percentage points: while 52.9 percent of respondents said they would vote for Fernandez, only 33.8 percent expressed support for Macri.

Finally, the Reyes-Filadoro report, which is based on 360 face-to-face surveys and 840 telephone surveys, argues that the 75 percent of Argentinians believe that their economy will be "equally bad" or "even worse than now" in the coming months.​​​​​​, while 76 percent of respondents also believe that Macri's measures were "little" or "nothing" useful to alleviate the crisis.

in this poll, 48 percent of respondents believe that Alberto Fernandez will get more than 50 percent of the votes.