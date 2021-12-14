Argentina To Require COVID-19 Pass Starting January 1st

This vaccination certificate will be required to participate in public events that take place in open or closed spaces such as dance halls, party halls, and graduation trips.

On Monday, President Alberto Fernandez' administration announced that people over 13 years of age must present the COVID-19 (CUIDAR) health pass to be able to attend events of high epidemiological risk as of January 1.

In order to obtain this health pass, citizens must download the CUIDAR app from the Internet. Those who cannot directly obtain this electronic application must request the COVID-19 pass from the local authorities, informing the number of doses received and notifying them to the Federal Vaccination Registry (NOMIVAC).

The Health Ministry will inform the public if the vaccination complete scheme includes two or three doses. Subnational governments may require the CUIDAR health pass for additional activities, depending on factors such as the epidemiological situation in their territories and the progress in their COVID-19 vaccination plans.

Similar passes such as the "Cuidar" Pass have already been introduced by a number of regional governments recently, including the provinces of Buenos Aires, Tucumán, Salta and Jujuy. The policy will now be adopted mandatory nationwide.

So far, 68,3 percent of the Argentinean population has been fully immunized against coronavirus and 37,313,458 people have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccines.

As of Dec.14, this South American country had reported 5,361,967 COVID-19 cases and 116,792 related deaths, 21 of which occured on Sunday.