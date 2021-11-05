Argentina: Ruling Party To Close Campaign Before 11/14 Election

Their final Frente de Todos campaign event is intended to recover the party's mystique, working house by house to identify and consolidate followers.

The electoral coalitions are hurrying their last campaign activities in view of the legislative elections of next November 14 in Argentina and are announcing the final acts of their electoral campaigns, with the ruling Frente de Todos (FDT) holding its own on Thursday, November 11, the coalition announced on Friday.

According to local media, the closing ceremony will take place on that date in areas of the Néstor Kirchner Park, in the same place where in 2019 the presidential formula of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández, the election winners , was launched.

The idea of doing it there was of the vice-president, Cristina Fernández, who considered that it would be important to return to the place where the space was born to renew the mystique, as she said.

Thus, the electoral act was delayed until just before the beginning of the so-called electoral ban, which starts on Friday 12.

It is not known if by that date the also former president, who underwent a surgery this Thursday, will be in physical conditions to participate in the event together with the president, Alberto Fernández, although that is Frente de Todos' plan.

Press reports underline that the Peronist coalition and its campaign followers estimate the participation of some 20,000 people, among them, militants, governors, unionists, mayors and representatives of social movements. They assure that the leaders of numerous sectors will be present.

The closing of the campaign of the opposition, grouped together by the Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change) coalition, is also scheduled for that same Thursday, so it will not be the last event nor will it have the final word, according to the FdT coalition.

The pro-government political formation assures that the event will be an opportunity to show and contrast two ways of understanding the future of Argentina.

In the last days before the elections, the FdT is trying to gain space once again, after its September defeat in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Obligatory Elections (PASO).

For this purpose, it is carrying out its campaign activities in provinces and municipalities, "house by house," to identify and strengthen followers among those who did not vote in the primary elections.