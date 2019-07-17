Argentina Remembers '94 Bombing, Creates Terrorist Database

The new database has listed names and members of terrorist groups which, officials say, could suffer financial penalties per association

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Argentina’s tragic and deadly terrorist attack, South American officials created an antiterrorist database Wednesday.

A quarter of a century has passed since the devastating bombing in Buenos Aires’ Argentinian Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA.) On Wednesday, the anniversary eve, the Argentine government declared Thursday would be the first national day of mourning, to remember the 85 victims killed and 300 some injured in the attack against the Jewish community center.

A native Argentinian, Pope Francis, wrote an open letter to Jorge Knoblovits, the president of the Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations (DAIA), Friday condemning the “act of madness” which “turned wives into widows, sons and daughters into orphans.”

The bombing, the deadliest in Argentina’s history, shook the South American country. Investigations have never uncovered who was responsible, though local courts have blamed the attack on Iran and the guerrilla group, Hezbollah, for the bombing in 2006. However, both have strongly denied these allegations as baseless.

Art and production director of AMIA, Elio Kapszuk, told Reuters, "The lack of justice means that, 25 years later, the attack is still with us."

Statistics show that Argentina continues to have the largest Jewish community in Latin America with over 180,000 community members.