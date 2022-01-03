Argentina Remembers 40th Anniversary Of Malvinas Islands War

“Policy to recover sovereignty over this archipielago is sustained because the Malvinas are part of our people’s identity and culture,” President Fernandez stressed.

On Monday, President Alberto Fernandez will present the "Malvinas Islands Unites Us," a virtual platform in which his administration will publish an activity program to remember the 40th anniversary of the Argentine-U.K. war over the sovereignty of these islands.

“State policy to recover sovereignty over this archipielago is sustained and must be strengthened because the Malvinas Islands are part of our people’s identity and culture,” Fernandez insisted.

The Council of Ministers designed over 100 cultural, diplomatic, and educational activities, which seek to make citizens reflect on the history of the Malvinas Islands since the British army first invaded in 1833, and the Argentine efforts to recover them ever since. The activities will also pay tribute to the military killed in the war and recognize the efforts of former combatants and their families.

"Although the initiatives so far proposed are official, we will remain attentive to the opinions of our citizens, who may propose new ones through the website,” announced Guillermo Carmona, the Secretary of Affairs for the Malvinas Islands, Antarctica, and the South Atlantic.

"With this initiative, we hope to raise awareness of the matter and promote this territory’s recovery on a pacific basis, which respects the international law principles," Carmona highlighted.

In 1982, de facto President Leopoldo Galtieri attempted to regain the Malvinas by armed means. His unsuccessful initiative resulted in the death of 649 Argentine combatants.

Since the restoration of democracy in 1983, Argentina has tried to resume negotiations about this territory’s sovereignty. The United Kingdom, however, has ignored its requests.