Argentina Rejects Chile's Violation of the Marine Platform

Sola and the Secretary of Malvinas, Antarctica, and South Atlantic, Daniel Filmus submitted to debate a bill to reject the decree that updates Chile's nautical chart including the above-mentioned zones.

Argentine Foreign Affairs Minister Felipe Sola rejected in the Senate on Wednesday the decision of Chile to appropriate part of the marine platform of the Drake Sea and Cape Horn.

Sola and the Secretary of Malvinas, Antarctica, and South Atlantic, Daniel Filmus submitted to debate a bill to reject the decree that updates Chile's nautical chart including the above-mentioned zones.

El PRO ha puesto en un plano de igualdad el reconocimiento de la ONU de los derechos argentinos sobre el mar austral con una decisión unilateral expresada en un decreto presidencial de Chile. Reniegan de nuestros derechos dejando de lado los intereses de la Patria. Sin palabras. pic.twitter.com/9z7nf74Kdl — Felipe Solá (@felipe_sola) August 31, 2021

"The PRO has put the UN's recognition of Argentine rights over the southern sea on an equal footing with a unilateral decision expressed in a Chilean presidential decree. They deny our rights, leaving aside the interests of the Homeland. Speechless."

"What is at stake are 5,000 square kilometers of Argentina's continental shelf, unobjectionable, and at the same time 25,000 kilometers of seabed and subsoil that is part of the humankind heritage, which Chile with that decree appropriates," Sola said.

Chile's decision violates article seven of the Peace and Friendship Treaty signed in 1984, which set the limits of the marine platform for both countries, a treaty that Argentina has respected all along.