Argentina: Regional Bank Approves Loan for an Anti-Hunger Plan

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez will receive a loan for US$300 million that the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) approved for the delivery of food to the population's most vulnerable groups.

Upon his arrival to the presidency in December 2019, Fernandez announced that he would launch the "Argentina Against Hunger" Plan (PNACH) to address the social and economic emergency in a country whose recession began in 2018.

Within this plan, the "Food Card" is intended for mothers and fathers with children up to 6 years old who are already receiving the Universal Child Allowance, which is a monthly aid that the government grants to parents who are unemployed or have informal jobs, pregnant women who also receive subsidies, and people with disabilities in a vulnerable situation.

These cards, which are automatically recharged every month with amounts ranging from US$56 to US$84, can only be used to buy food. So far, the Food Card has 1.5 million holders and benefits 2.8 million people.

The CAF credit, which will be amortized over 20 years, will allow the Social Development Ministry to reinforce this program for 18 months.

At the end of 2019, 35.5 percent of Argentines were poor, according to the National Institute of Statistics. With the emergence of the coronavirus, however, that percentage is expected to increase despite the Fernandez administration’s social protection policies.

As of Wednesday morning, Argentina had reported 83,426 COVID-19 cases and 1,654 deaths. While these figures would appear low, the consequences of the pandemic have worsened the recession.

The pandemic has driven "millions into poverty, leaving almost six out of every 10 children and adolescents below the poverty line," local outlet MercoPress recalled.