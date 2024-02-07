Argentina: President Milei's Omnibus Law To Be Analyzed Again

On Tuesday, the Argentine Lower Chamber referred the majority report of the "Omnibus Law" to committee, meaning the far-right President Javier Milei's bill will have to be reconsidered.

After only approving six articles of the bill, lawmakers adjourned the session due to lack of consensus between the ruling Freedom Advances party and its allies.

They failed to agree on issues such as privatization of public companies, reforms to the debt sustainability law, and tougher penalties for social protests.

Through a general vote last week, lawmakers approved the Omnibus Law after removing 300 of its 650 articles. On Tuesday, they were expected to definitively approve the remaining 350 articles through individual analysis of each.

#ENVIDEO | Frente al Congreso de #Argentina ����, miles de personas celebran el fracaso de la #LeyOmnibus, que no fue aprobada durante a sesión programada para este #6FEB pic.twitter.com/KX7mY9CmFP — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) February 6, 2024

The text reads, "In front of the Argentine Congress, thousands of people celebrate the failure of the Omnibus Law, which was not approved during the session scheduled for February 6."

"The law collapsed due to what the Freedom Advances party and its allies did. Laws are bridges and dialogue must be generated, especially with those who will experience their consequences," said lawmaker Diego Julio, who is part of the Union for the Homeland bloc.

"For a long time, the national government has generated distortion not only by trying to suffocate resources for many provinces... Now it seeks to be granted special powers. It's a shame," said Workers' Left Front legislator Alejandro Vilca, who explained that the Milei administration seeks to reduce workers' salaries and retirees' pensions, as well as punish those who dare to publicly protest with very harsh penalties.

The far-right Argentine president received the news that his bill had not been approved in the early hours of Wednesday. Currently, Milei is visiting Israel before traveling to Italy.

Previously, however, the Lower Chamber granted him special legislative powers for one year on matters related to economy, finance, security, tariffs, energy, and public administration.