Argentina: People Concerned About Economy As Quarantine Extends

Buenos Aires extended and tightened its lockdown in the midst of a surge in its outbreak, Argentina's President Alberto Fernández Friday said.

Even when Argentina is not one of the most affected countries in South America, such as Brazil, Chile and Peru, which are currently the hotspots, the capital and surrounding Buenos Aires province has shown a worrisome upturn in recent weeks.

"We need to gain time to guarantee that our health system is ready and can serve everyone(...), the quarantine is a remedy for the pandemic, the only one we know of," Fernandez said, stressing that lockdown measures will last until next July 17.

Valoro muchísimo la libertad. Pero la libertad se pierde cuando uno muere. Para ser libres hay que vivir.



Cuidemos la vida. Es lo que debemos hacer ahora. — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) June 26, 2020

"I value freedom very much. But freedom is lost when you die. To be free you have to live. Let's take care of life. That's what we must do now."

"The economy is deteriorating, but the economy will recover. What unfortunately we are not going to recover are those thousand Argentines who have left us," he said, prompting the people to stay calm and respectful as tempers have heated up among the Argentine population due to the economic impact of the pandemic. The nation's economy is expected to shrink by 10 percent this year.

"We know perfectly well that these decisions have an economic consequence," he added. "I am not a fool. I listen fully to the problems of those who have a business, as well as independent and autonomous workers."