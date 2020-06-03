Argentina: 'Not One Less' Movement Reaches 5 Years of Struggle

One woman has been murdered every 30 hours in this country for the past 5 years.

Argentina's human rights defenders and gender activists Wednesday mobilize to remember that the first demonstration against femicides by the "Not One Woman Less" movement.

"Five years after the feminist cry of #NotOneLess, the data shows that sexist violence has not ceased to exist. From June 3, 2015, to May 25, 2020, 1,450 femicides were registered, one every 30 hours," the "Now That They See Us" Observatory indicated.

"Of the 1,450 women murdered, the 18 percent made previous complaints and the 8 percent achieved judicial protection measures that were unsuccessful,"

This Argentinean organization for the defense of women's rights showed that 64 percent of gender-related killings occurred inside the victim's own home, 25 percent occurred in public places, and 3 percent happened at the aggressor's home.

Not One Less. Halt femicides.

It is also known that 45 percent of Argentine women were murdered by their partner, 31 percent by their ex-partners, and 15 percent by family members.

"The figures tell us that the place where women are most exposed is our home, banishing the myth of the dark alley and the unknown who murdered us," the Observatory commented, stressing that "those who say they love us, kill us."

On Wednesday, in at least ten large cities, Argentines will carry out various massive public events respecting the rules of physical distance.

Besides, social activists are inviting the population to put a purple or pink scarf in their homes and to tweet against gender violence at 6 pm.