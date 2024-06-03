Argentina: March for Gender Equality and Rights

Members of the Central de Trabajadores de Argentina (CTA) and the CTA Autónoma, among other groups, will also participate.

On Monday, members of trade union, social, political and human rights organizations are set to march to the Argentinean Congress to commemorate nine years since the first march of the Ni Una Menos movement.

The mobilization is scheduled for around 16:00 local time, and feminist collectives, the General Confederation of Labour, the Classist and Combative Current and the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy will be represented.

Members of the Central de Trabajadores de Argentina (CTA) and the CTA Autónoma, among other groups, will also participate.

In addition to demanding an end to gender violence and respect for equality, they will speak out against the adjustment implemented by the government of Libertad Avanza, the application of policies that attack women and mechanisms such as the decree of necessity and urgency 70/23 and the so-called Omnibus Law, which reform or eliminate more than 300 regulations and grant legislative powers to President Javier Milei.

�� El 3 de junio de 2015 se realizó por primera vez la marcha denominada Ni Una Menos en contra de la violencia contra las mujeres y se expandió por 80 ciudades de la Argentina.



✊ Este lunes, a 9 años de esa primera movilización, se prepara una nueva convocatoria a partir de… pic.twitter.com/2Ex6ABZVR2 — Radio Mitre (@radiomitre) June 3, 2024 The text reads,

n June 3, 2015, the march called Ni Una Menos against violence against women was held for the first time and expanded to 80 cities in Argentina. This Monday, 9 years after that first mobilization, a new call is being prepared starting at 4:30 p.m. in Congress, and throughout the day in different parts of the country. This year, the group will also demonstrate against the Base Law and will ask for justice for the Barracas massacre. According to the latest report from the Femicide Observatory directed by the La Casa del Encuentro Civil Association, between January and May of this year there were already 127 victims of femicide.

They also allow the privatization of public companies, a labor and social security reform, the handing over of natural resources and the positioning of foreign capital over the development of national industry.

Through its social media profiles, the Ni Una Menos movement denounced that the executive's measures only bring "more poverty, loss of sovereignty and enrichment of corporations".

She stated that feminicides are on the rise, while Milei's administration promotes hatred and dismantles social policies, which was reflected in the closure of the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity, created by former president Alberto Fernández.

On the other hand, she spoke out "against the cruelty of a government that does not deliver food to soup kitchens and boasts about it, against layoffs, the dismantling of public companies and the plundering of resources, and against all the abuse and mistreatment of children, women, lesbians, transvestites and transsexuals".

Ni una Menos is a plural and heterogeneous movement that emerged to demand an end to violence against women and other groups, and since its first march on 3 June 2015, it has had great impact regionally and globall