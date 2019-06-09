Argentina: Local Elections a Thermometer For General Elections

Argentinian voters in four provinces will go to the polls this Sunday to elect their governors, and one other will vote on primary elections to choose candidates for the gubernatorial race.

People from Tucuman, Entre Rios, Jujuy and Chubut will vote for new governors, whereas the Mendoza province will vote in primary elections where 11 aspirants are hoping to become candidates for their respective parties.

In Mendoza, the general elections are scheduled to take place on September 29, in which the electors of the 18 departments into which that province is divided, will elect a governor, local legislators and mayors.

These elections will also choose provincial lawmakers, mayors, communal leaders and city council members. Several political forces have entered the race to take charge locally, as about 15 percent of the registered voters will head to the polls this sunday.

Both the opposition and government supporters will be testing the balance of forces before the October general elections when Argentinians will elect their president, representatives of Congress, and most of the governors and local legislative authorities.

National congressman Sergio Massa sent a document to all the opposition forces, appealing for a broad coalition "to overcome the failure of Argentina." With 11 basic commitments in order to "represent the huge majority of Argentinians that are discontent with (President Mauricio) Macri."

According to Massa, the "Cambiemos" (Macri's party) government is either unaware of what is happening, or they do not care." The pre-campaign times are marked by a deep economic crisis which analysts argue was caused by neoliberal economic policies implemented by the Macri government and backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to a report published on Thursday by the "Observatory of the Argentinian Social Debt", a research group that is part of the Argentinian Catholic University (UCA) said; "Poverty among children and adolescents reached 51.7 percent in 2018 and is the highest figure of the decade," . The new figures indicate that the number of children and adolescents living in poverty in Argentina grew by 11.2 percent last year.