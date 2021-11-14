Argentina: Minister de Pedro Reports 72% Turnout in Elections

"A digital control system was developed so that all political forces have access to information traceability issued by polling stations," he noted.



Argentina's Interior Minister Wado de Pedro welcomed the peaceful environment and transparency that ruled Sunday's parliamentary elections.

"We have finished a good Election day... We project a voting percentage of around 72 percent, a figure that will be confirmed throughout the evening," De Pedro said.

He also assured that "the new protocol allowed a faster voting process while noting that heavy rains affected the Chaco and Entre Rios provinces.

"A digital control system was developed so that all political forces have access to information traceability issued by the polling station," De Pedro acknowledged.

In recent months, the government and the opposition agreed to postpone the elections for five weeks to achieve a high level of vaccination and a much safer epidemiological situation.

De Marco indicated that election results would be announced as the voting count finishes in polling centers. The information can be reviewed by all parties contesting the elections.

People who did not vote will have to justify their absence before the National Electoral Justice. If they do not do so, they will have to pay a fine. Voters who had symptoms compatible with COVID-19 will be exempted.