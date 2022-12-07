Argentina Govt. Files Complaint Against Anti-Fernandez Plotters

“In our judicial system, improper relationships between actors that should never occur have become natural,” the complain pointed out.

On Wednesday, the administration of President Alberto Fernandez filed a criminal complaint with the Bariloche Federal Prosecutor's Office against judges, prosecutors, businessmen, and former officials who traveled to the residence of British magnate Joe Lewis.

The criminal accusation affects federal judges, the Clarin media group CEO Jorge Rendo, and other officials who are accused of failing to fulfill their duties and receiving illegal gifts. Their behaviors violate articles 248 and 259 of the Argentine Penal Code.

The events to be investigated took place on Oct. 13 when the defendants shared a private plane from Buenos Aires to Bariloche. Their trip, however, had "an unknown financing."

According to leaks revealed by social networks, they held meetings related to the legal proceedings against Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner at the Lewis residence.

VIRAL | Un video de menos de dos minutos explica el modo en que jueces, funcionarios, periodistas y empresarios montaron una operación para viajar a Lago Escondido.

The tweet reads, "A video of less than two minutes explains the way in which judges, officials, journalists, and businessmen set up an operation to travel to Lago Escondido."

If it is verified that the transfer and accommodation of the people involved were not paid for by the defendants, "we would be facing the existence of a delivery and acceptance of gifts, which gives rise to the commission of various crimes," the complaint states.

“In our judicial system, improper relationships between actors that should never occur have become natural,” it regretted.

The Fernandez administration also highlighted the lack of reaction of the Magistracy Council before similar previous incidents of collusion between public and private actors.