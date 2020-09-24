Argentina's Gov't To Extend Rent Freeze and Eviction Ban

The decision to apply a rent freeze and ban evictions were among the first measures taken by president Alberto Fernández at the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2020.

The Argentinian government announced on Thursday that it would extend the rent freeze and the ban on evictions to continue protecting the most vulnerable sectors amid the COVID-19.

"The two decrees are already written. We are going to continue accompanying the people who rent because we understand that these months have been difficult, that families have not yet been able to recover all the income they have lost as a result of the pandemic," deputy chief of cabinet Cecilia Todesca Bocco said. The official added both decrees await the presidential signature to be enacted.

The decision to apply a rent freeze and ban evictions were among the first measures taken by president Alberto Fernández at the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2020. The announcement offers significant relief for thousands of tenants whose mortgage payment deadline would expire on September 30.

La extensión del decreto 320/20 está a la firma del presidente. ����

Medida fundamental para proteger el derecho a la vivienda que defenderemos junto con la ley de alquileres su cumplimiento por parte del mercado inmobiliario.

Gracias @alferdez @SantiCafiero @fvallejoss — Inquilinos Agrupados (@InquilinosAgrup) September 24, 2020

"The extension of Decree 320/20 is for the signature of the President. Fundamental measures to protect the right to housing that we will defend together with the rental law and its compliance by the real estate market. Thank you @alferdez @SantiCafiero @fvallejoss."

After the announcement, the National Tenant's Federation pointed out in a statement that "the extension of the decree and the rent law are two deeply protective measures that the Federation will defend until its full compliance by the real estate market."

Also, the Buenos Aires-based organization Grouped Tenants surveyed people in Argentina's capital to study the economic struggles of those paying rent. The study showed that 37.8 percent of households would be unable to pay the month of September in part or its entirety. The majority, about 694.575 properties, accumulate a two-month debt. Hence, they were already at risk of eviction it these measures was not taken.

Moreover, the National Tenant's Federation has asked the Chamber of Deputies to extend the measures until March 31, 2020.