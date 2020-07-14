Argentina: Gov't Invests Over 700 Million in Science Sector

The investment aims to strengthen the health, science, and innovation sector after several years without financing

Argentina is allocating 745 million pesos ($10.460.089) to infrastructure and equipment of laboratories across the country as well the production of COVID-19 testing devices, the government announced on Tuesday via Twitter.

The investment aims to strengthen the health, science, and innovation sector as it includes the exports of devices designed by the scientists and financial support for research projects across the nation.

"This sector has been neglected by public policies in recent years, but today the State strongly supports the development of projects and so that they can see their ideas reflected, which are nothing more than an enormous contribution to the development and well-being of the country,” remarked the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Santiago Cafiero.

On the other hand, 695 million pesos were awarded for the purchase of scientific-technological equipment as the government estimates that such funding will benefit 212 projects in research centers and institutes located in different parts of the country, after several years without funding and deterioration of the material.

El Estado invertirá 745 millones de pesos en infraestructura y equipamiento de laboratorios y en la producción de kits de detección de Covid-19.



Fortalecer la ciencia y tecnología es fundamental para enfrentar la pandemia.#ArgentinaUnida #CuidarteEsCuidarnos pic.twitter.com/GeP8y22FC9 — Casa Rosada (@CasaRosada) July 14, 2020

"The State invested 745 million pesos in infrastructure and laboratory equipment and in the production of Covid-19 detection kits. Strengthening science and technology is essential to face the pandemic."

Particularly, the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Roberto Salvarezza highlighted that "most of these funds come from loans from international organizations that had been neglected by the previous government".

According to the official, such loans amount to "more than 3 billion pesos that have been allocated to the budget derived from the science system in scholarships, research, and calls for projects throughout the country."

The authorities said that the new funding will have a huge influence on localities such as Mendoza; Entre Ríos; La Rioja; San Juan and Tucumán which are developing about 84 research projects with a significant impact on a national level.