Argentina: Fernandez Criticizes Bank Opening Amid Quarantine

Although the banks remained closed in compliance with the exceptional measures, they yesterday served thousands of retirees who wanted to collect their pensions.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez Saturday expressed feeling “angry, worried and annoyed with the banks” after thousands of pensioners and people receiving public financial aid queued long lines at banks amid confinement measures decreed to stop the COVID-19.

He made a call to comply with the restrictions because "people must be very careful... Nobody expected that all retirees, who had not received their money or had partially received it, were going to appear.”

The Argentine government ordered banks to work over the weekend and serve people who do not have debit cards so that they can collect their pensions and social benefits.​​​​​​

Colapsaron en gente los bancos de #Argentina para el recibo de pago de pensioneshttps://t.co/mZISySjUgD pic.twitter.com/bHiH5okywV — Informa Al Minuto (@InformaAlMinuto) April 4, 2020

Argentina's bank collapsed with people looking to collect pensions.

To avoid similar situations, Fernandez asked for the collaboration of the provincial governments and the police to preserve order.

"Respect quarantine and preserve distance in public spaces. It is an obligation... Our older adults are the ones who face the greatest risk... Let's take care of each other," he said.

"In the midst of a pandemic, collecting retirement or social benefits cannot become a health risk. That is inadmissible,” Fernandez stressed.