Argentina: Evo Morales to Join the Plaza de Mayo Mothers' March

The Bolivian leader will participate in a march whose slogan is "History Does Not Stop, Be Part of It".

Bolivia's President in exile Evo Morales will join the traditional march that the Plaza de Mayo Mothers perform every Thursday to remember those who were disappeared, tortured and killed by the military dictatorship (1976-1983) in Argentina.

This will be the 2,176th march that the victims of state terrorism will perform in Buenos Aires, a city in which the Christmas holidays failed to bypass the shadow of the economic and social crisis that the right-wing President Mauricio Macri left behind.

Argentina's human rights defender Hebe de Bonafini announced Wednesday that the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader, who lives in her country as a political refugee, will be present at the Plaza de Mayo and invited Argentines to join an event to demonstrate that "Evo Morales is not alone."

On the occasion of a march whose slogan is "History Does Not Stop, Be Part of It," she also indicated that the Argentineans reject the illegitimate government led by Jeanine Añez in the Andean country.​​​​​​​

"Puebla Group condemns political persecution carried out by the Añez dictatorship in Bolivia." The meme reads, "Resistance against dictatorship!"

"It is not a constitutional government. It is a U.S.-imposed dictatorship," De Bonafini said and rejected the Añez administration for its efforts to prevent politicians from receiving asylum in other countries.

"Let the asylees come where they want."

On Dec. 17, the Plaza de Mayo Mothers and Mercosur lawmakers sent a letter to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) denouncing flagrant violations of human rights in Bolivia.​​​​​​​

Since arriving in Buenos Aires on Dec. 14, Morales has been leading the MAS political campaign for the 2020 presidential elections.

This coming Sunday, Bolivian socialists are expected to announce who their candidate will be.​​​​​​​