Argentina Evacuates Hundreds of People Due to Fire Outbreaks

Argentine authorities on Tuesday had to evacuate hundreds of people from the Andean Region due to six new forest fire outbreaks that have injured at least 20 people in the last 24 hours.

Local fire departments reported the blazes have also caused damage to vehicles and residences in the municipalities of El Lago Puelo, El Hoyo, El Maiten, and Cholila, in the Chabut province.

"Firefighters haven't been able to control the flames. High temperatures and strong winds are propitiating the fire to spread rapidly," Environment Minister Juan Cabandie assured.

Hydrant planes were deployed in the burned areas to support firefighters and volunteers. The fire has also caused traffic cuts on different roads in the area.

El Hoyo Hospital officials are considering evacuating its patients to another city due to the large smoke that is affecting the municipality. In this territory, power lines collapsed due to burned transformers, and the gas was disconnected to avoid explosions. "We believe that these were arson fires because six outbreaks arose simultaneously within 2 hours, which is strange," Cabandie assured and said that the conditions are set for this to become a catastrophic fire.