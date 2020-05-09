Argentina: Delivery Workers on Strike Against Labor Conditions

Over-exploited and outsourced workers ask to regularize their situation during the quarantine.

Argentina’s Delivery Workers Association (ATR) Friday carried out a new strike on the streets of Buenos Aires and other cities to demand an increase in wages and to protest against employers who do not provide them with safety implements.

In Buenos Aires, the ATR called a massive march that started from the Obelisk towards the Ministry of Labor, Employment, and Social Security.

"We fight for job security and a 100 percent increase in payment for each shipment," the ATR spokesman Maximiliano Gonzalez said.

“We demand justice for Emma and Franco, two delivery men who died during work hours. We demand the immediate reinstatement of all workers who have been fired for joining the fight,” he added.

The protests also happened in cities such as Mar del Plata, Corrientes, Neuquen, Rosario, Cordoba, Mendoza, and Santa Fe.

"Improvements now! Over-exploited delivery workers ask to regularize their labor situation during the quarantine. A confrontation between police and workers in Cordova city."

This is not the first time, however, that Argentine delivery workers take to the streets in the midst of quarantine.

On April 22, they also joined the Delivery Workers' International Strike, which included citizens from five other Latin American countries.

"Is it nice to take advantage of the workers' needs? Where are the fair payments? We need wage increases now for all delivery workers worldwide !! Enough of the lies !!," Glovers United in Argentina tweeted.​​​​​​​