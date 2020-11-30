Argentina: 'Culpable Homicide' Hangs Over Maradona's Doctor

The Argentine idol was admitted to a clinic with signs of anemia and dehydration. Later, he continued his recovery at home where he passed away due to a heart attack.

Diego Maradona's personal physician Leopoldo Luque was notified on Monday of the opening of an investigation set to determine if he is responsible for "culpable homicide", following Maradona's death on November 25.

Prosecutors registered Luque's home and office on Sunday, following a judicial order issued by San Isidro circuit judge Orlando Diaz.

The open investigation will be focused on whether there was a "culpable homicide," who was responsible for that possible crime, and whether it could have been avoided.

Judicial sources clarified to the state agency Telam that the notification does not imply a call for a declaration or a measure restricting Luque's freedom. It only informs him of the current investigation for the possible commission of the aforementioned crime.

The judge's decision on opening "culpable homicide" charges comes after the testimonies by Maradona's daughters (Dalma, Janina, and Jana) who requested a review of the medicines and treatment that Luque and his team prescribed prior to her father's death.

"There was no medical error on anyone's part", Luque said.

Maradona was admitted three weeks ago to a clinic in the city of La Plata with signs of anemia and dehydration. A hematoma was detected in his brain, from which he was operated on without complications.

After that, he left the hospital to continue his recovery at home where he passed away due to a heart attack.