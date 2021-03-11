Argentina: At Least 15 People Reported Missing Due to Wildfires

Authorities believe the flames that have destroyed thousands of hectares of native forests in the Patagonia region were provoked by humans.

Argentina's journalists on Thursday reported that at least 15 people are missing and about 7 citizens are hospitalized with severe burns due to the advance of six wildfires through the Patagonia region.

"Twelve of the 15 people missing were reported in El Hoyo municipality. We want to be optimistic and hope that they abandoned their homes and fled the burned area," Chubut Province's Police Vice Chief Oscar Gomez said.

"Although it rained in the morning, a lot of wind is expected in the afternoon. We don't know what will happen," Gomez pointed out, adding that over 100 houses have been affected by the fire in the municipality.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez assured his government is following closely what is happening in Patagonia.

Argentinian Patagonia is on fire again, Lago Puelo, El Hoyo, El Maitén, Cerro Radal, El Bolsón, need help and our government (as usual) is doing nothing about it. We are trying to spread the word and your help would be appreciated #Argentina #fire #projectourworld pic.twitter.com/MbNc8u4YLX — @projectourworld (@projectourworld) March 11, 2021