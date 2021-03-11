Argentina: At Least 15 People Reported Missing Due to Wildfires

Argentina's journalists on Thursday reported that at least 15 people are missing and about 7 citizens are hospitalized with severe burns due to the advance of six wildfires through the Patagonia region.
"Twelve of the 15 people missing were reported in El Hoyo municipality. We want to be optimistic and hope that they abandoned their homes and fled the burned area," Chubut Province's Police Vice Chief Oscar Gomez said.
"Although it rained in the morning, a lot of wind is expected in the afternoon. We don't know what will happen," Gomez pointed out, adding that over 100 houses have been affected by the fire in the municipality.
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez assured his government is following closely what is happening in Patagonia.
"We have sent two helicopters, three hydrant planes, 12 fire engines, and 62 National Fire Management System firefighters to the region. We will keep following the event to send more assistance if needed," Fernandez tweeted.
Authorities declared a state of disaster after the uncontrolled fire outbreaks. They believe the flames that have destroyed thousands of hectares were provoked by humans.
"The State of Disaster will be in force for over one year, which is the time authorities will need to mend the material damage and indemnify the affected families," Chubut Province's governor Mariano Arcioni said.