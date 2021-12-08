Argentina & Russia To Strengthen Bilateral Trade Agreements

"We want to improve Argentina's infrastructure and capacity to fight the economic recession prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Russian representatives stressed.

On Tuesday, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez met with Russian diplomats and entrepreneurs at his government headquarters to strengthen bilateral trade agreements.

"The meeting was historic. Russian entrepreneurs explained what their companies do, the possibilities they see in Argentina, and their investment interests in this country," Argentine Ambassador to Russia Eduardo Zuain stated.

Russian representatives promised to support scientific, academic, mining, and agro-industry cooperation projects with Argentina to improve this country's infrastructure and fight the economic recession prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Fernandez administration wants to be able to enhance these links, in which job and learning opportunities exist,” Zuain stressed, adding that his country and Russia are strategic partners.



He recalled that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has shipped over 12,268,830 Sputnik V vaccines to Argentina so that this country can develop its massive COVID-19 immunization campaign. "We want to reproduce this example between Russian private companies with Argentine companies," the Chancellor stated, stressing that bilateral trade between grew by 43 percent thanks to the vaccine shipment. "Shortly, we will be able to continue to increase cooperation in all sectors so that the Russian and Argentine peoples benefit the most," Zuain said, adding that cooperation should be enhanced in crises.