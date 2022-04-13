Arbitrary Detentions Go Unchecked in El Salvador

Social networks have been the space used by the family members of those affected to denounce the cases, as they have received no response from the authorities.

Krysly Hernández denounced on social media the arbitrary arrest of his brother Juan Carlos Ayala Hernández in the La Libertad department by saying: "Do you know if anything can be done if they capture someone who is not a gang member? He only has tattoos, but he is not a gang member. He is my brother. Help me".

Family members in the department of Usulután also reported the arrests of 17 year old Bryan Alexander Lovos González, 46-year-old Yonny Alexander Lovos Díaz, and 24-year-old Heyber Lozano. The detentions were carried out by the National Civil Police (PNC) during a charity party held in front of the ecological park of the city.

According to a family member of Heyber Lozano, they were detained at night and waited for the emergency regime to take effect, keeping them on the streets until the early hours of the morning. They spent eight days in jail and were then taken to the Izalco and Ilobasco prisons, said the relative, who added that there were approximately 40 other arrests for terrorist organization accusations.

Pedimos presidente @NayibBukele interceder por la liberación de Yonny Alcides Lobos González, Por el TPS. debe volver en la fecha estipulada para estar con sus hijos en USA. Vino con su sobrino, el estudiante Bryan Lobos González para que conociera el país que Ud. dirige. Gracias pic.twitter.com/BvlT1IZgwK — Roque Mocan (@roquemocan) April 11, 2022

We ask for president Nayib Bukele to intercede for the release of Yonny Alcides Lobos Gonzalez by TPS. He must return on the stipulated date to be with his children in the USA. He came with his nephew, student Bryan Lobos Gonzalez to get to know the country you lead. Thank you

According to official figures, over 10 000 people have been arrested by authorities in 17 days of emergency rule. President Nayib Bukele initially said they were all gang members; however, since reports of arbitrary detentions began to emerge on social networks, the president said that a margin of error can always exist, and on this occasion, that margin is one percent.