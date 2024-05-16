Arab States Call for Union for Palestinian Cause

In the context of the Arab Summit held in Barein, the 22 Islamic states recognized the lack of unity among them in order to help diplomatically the brotherly Palestinian people.

OnThursday, the Arab League called on the bloc countries to unite and recognize the independent Palestinian State, in addition to taking concrete measures against the genocidal State of Israel.

In the context of the Arab Summit held in Barein, the 22 Islamic states recognized the lack of unity among them in order to help diplomatically the brotherly Palestinian people.

"With the continuation of the dangers that surround our Arab national security, they increase the responsibility imposed on us to protect our common Arab path," said the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa,

The monarch insisted on the need to "formulate a joint and urgent Arab and international position" to "stop the bleeding of wars and achieve a definitive and just peace, without alternative" to win in "the battle for peace".

Even the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, who was present at the opening of the summit, recalled that "unity and solidarity throughout the Arab world would amplify the vital voice of the region and further boost its influence on the world scene".

"Time and again, history has shown that divisions allow the intervention of strangers, fomenting conflicts, fuelling sectarian tensions and inadvertently feeding terrorism (...) Overcoming these obstacles requires breaking the vicious circle of division", the secretary warned.