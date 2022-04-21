Appeal to Address Migratory Flow on Mexico’s Southern Border

Such a request was made after it became known that Chiapas is the state with the highest number of stranded migrants in the country.

The Southern Border faces a migratory crisis due to the large number of migrants that have been in this area of the country for more than two years.

Society and activists have asked the Commission of Senators and Deputies of the Republic to send a commission to address the situation of the migrants stranded and detained in the 21st-century migratory prison.

Similarly, it is also requested to attend to the people who are locked up inside the prison living in precarious conditions and the presence of international organizations for the Southern Border so that they can learn about the reality of migration in Tapachula.

.@LauraElenaCC describes how programs Jóvenes Construyendo El Futuro and Sembrando Vida are creating opportunities and addressing root causes of migration in Central America.



Tune in to the conversation here: https://t.co/UVK4Hr1kOH pic.twitter.com/TP41QJHd8T — The Mexico Institute (@MexicoInstitute) April 19, 2022

According to the Mexican Commission of Aid to Refugees in Chiapas, there are 21 048 foreigners requesting refuge in Mexico. If this flow is not attended to, the number could increase, complicating the panorama in the region.

Society and activists are asking the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to send a commission of legislators to address the problem to provide a way out for those foreigners who are asking for an opportunity to improve their living conditions.