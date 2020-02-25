Anti-Muslim Violence Engulfs New Delhi For 3rd Day

The violence, which has left the streets of north-east Delhi in flames, caused the death of one policeman and 12 civilians, and over 150 injured.

A mosque was set on fire in the Indian capital New Delhi Tuesday as violent clashes continue across the city for the third day between Hindu mobs against Muslim protesters and civilians.

According to the Indian website The Wire a Hindu mob shouting "Jai Shri Ram" (‘Hail Lord Ram), celebrated around the burning mosque in the Ashok Nagar area of the capital placing a saffron flag - the official flag of Hinduism - on one of the minarets.

The Muslim community has denounced police has allowed violent clashes and even partaken. A video surfaced Monday of police forces making injured Muslim protesters laying on the street sing the national anthem while they recorded them.

A senior Delhi Police official Anil Mittal announced on Tuesday additional police officers had been deployed in the northeast district of Delhi.

Horrific! Injured people are laying down on the ground and they are forced to sing the national anthem.



Security forces record them, beating them and shout "freedom". #DelhiBurning #DelhiViolence #India #DelhiIsBurning #DelhiPolice #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/qrUWTrrz0g — DOAM (@doamuslims) February 24, 2020

"Since yesterday, we've been calling the police to enforce a curfew, to send reinforcements," Saurabh Sharma, a student from a riot-hit area who took his injured friend to the hospital, told AFP. Local media reported that shops in the area were also being targeted by the mob.

Fresh violence has also been reported from Muslim populated areas such as Karawal Nagar, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Vijay Park and Yamuna Vihar, while stones were thrown in neighborhoods such as Maujpur.

"Some of the people brought in had gunshot wounds," Rajesh Kalra, an additional medical superintendent at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, said of Monday's violence.

Sachin Kumar, 35, an autorickshaw driver, told The Guardian that he witnessed the riots on the streets of Khajuri over the past two days and it was the first time he had seen Muslim and Hindus in such violent conflict.

“It is a religious riot that began when the Hindus tried to move Muslim protesters using violence,” Kumar said. “It has got completely out of hand. I saw shrines and mosques burning, Muslims’ shops were attacked and both sides were throwing stones. Cars were on fire and even the schools have been burned.”

Delhi right now...

RSS breaking into homes of Muslims and then killing, raping, looting...under the protection of army...

Modi has given few days to RSS to finish the job....then he will move to show his innocence....just as he did in Gujarat.

It's massacre now.#DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/KJTtej9HvQ — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) February 25, 2020

The violence was sparked after provocation by a local leader of the ruling far-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kapil Mishra, led a rally in support of the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The law in question has sparked massive protests across the country, as hundreds of thousands of Indians have taken to the streets demanding far-right President Narendra Modi to revoke the legislation.

The CAA was passed on Dec. 11 and provides non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who moved to the country before 2015 a pathway to citizenship.

However, critics and opposition parties say the law, which excludes Muslims, is unconstitutional as it bases citizenship on people’s religion and will marginalize India’s 200 million Muslim citizens.