Anti-Fake News Campaign Uses Image of a 'Naked' Bolsonaro

It is a symbolic way of confronting the Brazilian President with the stark reality of the COVID-19 facts.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) launched the "Naked Truth" campaign to denounce the fake news spread by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

To do so, journalists used a photomontage of a naked Bolsonaro covered by a poster with the numbers of COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

"It is a symbolic way of confronting President Bolsonaro with the stark and naked reality of the facts, while he blames the press for the chaos in the country to divert attention from his disastrous management of the health crisis," said RSF and defended the need to show the reality without "fanciful or manipulative" claims.

The campaign seeks to highlight the importance of knowing the facts to understand the pandemic and be able to confront it. It also recalls that the Brazilian population obtains truthful information thanks to the work of journalists.

"This intentionally shocking campaign aims to awaken consciences to react to Bolsonaro's permanent attacks on the press," the RSF Secretary Christophe Deloire pointed out.

The meme reads, “The Naked Truth. Over 245,000 COVID-19 related deaths and over 10 million confirmed cases.”

He also stressed that the far-right President's attacks are not only "morally intolerable" but also "dangerous" for Brazilians because it prevents them from accessing authentic information about the pandemic.

Reporters Without Borders maintains that the work of the Brazilian media has become "particularly complex" since Bolsonaro became president in 2018 when he began systematic aggression towards journalists who receive "insults, defamations, stigmatizations, and humiliations".

In 2020 alone, most of the 580 aggressions suffered by the media in Brazil came from Bolsonaro and his sons.