Another Huge Blast Heard in Kabul

Unconfirmed reports put the blast in an area three to four kilometers from the airport.

Update: A Taliban spokesman, is saying that the recent blast heard in Kabul (see below) was a controlled explosion by the U.S. military who were destroying ammunition.

A huge blast rocked Kabul early Friday, hours after a deadly twin bomb attack at the airport that was claimed by Islamic State.

The new blast was heard by AFP staff. It was not immediately clear what caused it, and in the absence of any administration since the Taliban takeover on August 15, further details were not immediately available.